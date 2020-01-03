Former Red Raider Zach Thomas a finalist for 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor member Zach Thomas is one step closer to being in the Pro Football Hall of fame.
Earlier today, Thomas was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
But from here, he has to make the final cut.
Over his NFL career, Thomas played for the Dolphins from 1996 through 2007 and then spent the 2008 season with the Dallas Cowboys.
Thomas averaged 136 tackles per season during his 11-year career, which saw him top 150 tackles six times. He also had had 17 career interceptions, four pick-six touchdowns, eight fumble recoveries and 20.5 sacks with Miami.
Thomas, a fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech, was inducted into the Dolphins Ring of Honor in 2012. He is also a member of the 2000’s NFL All-Decade Team.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.