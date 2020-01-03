Lubbock Depot District business speaks out after New Year nightclub shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD talked to the manager at the tornado gallery Thursday afternoon. Larry Simmons has been the manager at Tornado Gallery for 12 years. He says that the depot has more to offer the citizens of Lubbock, but a couple of the businesses keep bringing negative light to the depot.
“We have worked with a lot of the different events we’ve been on the (First Friday) Art Trail for 12 years. The depot district is one of the places that should be a shining example of what downtown Lubbock could be,” and Simmons.
“We’ve got the best farmers market in the city down here. We’ve got a winery down here. We’ve got independent locally-owned restaurants and retail that does not exist anywhere else in Lubbock,” said Simmons, “Yet, repetitive bad operators cost us all the media and it shines an unfair light on the entire neighborhood.”
“I'm tired of the depot district being lumped together with certain places that cause trouble,” said Simmons.
“There are more good operators and good businesses down to the depot district and there are bad. Yet the bad dominate the headlines. And inevitably, we are lumped in with all of that all of the good things that go on down here overshadowed by the insignificant amount of bad,” said Simmons.
Simmons says there’s a lot more to the Depot District than people realize. “We’ve got one of the best museums and here we have, we have a whole lot to offer.”
Friday, January 3, 2020, The Depot District will have its First Friday Art Trail. Click here for more information.
