Lubbock Police promise ‘more visible presence’ after double homicide at Level Nightclub

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell held a news conference on Friday, reviewing the details of the double homicide at Club Level on New Year's Day and outlining department efforts to deal with crime in the area going forward.
Mitchell said the police were able to respond to the call at 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue in less than five minutes on New Year’s Eve and that he personally responded to the scene.
He promised an increased and more visible police presence in the area, following the TABC investigation that currently has the club shut down.
He said police had previously spoken with club management about security inside and outside the club, including patdowns and security in the parking lot.
He also mentioned other enforcement efforts in the Depot District, including a gang task force operation on Dec. 5 and Dec. 7. These operations resulted in 200 traffic stops and 30 felony arrests.
The Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in their ongoing investigation into the shootings.
Investigators are specifically looking for witnesses to the shooting outside of the nightclub, in which Garyontae Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot.
Police are still conducting witness interviews and examining surveillance video.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Price, 806-548-4111, or Detective Roberts, 806-548-1664.
Police were called to a report of shots fired just before 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Garyonate Shephard in the street in front of the nightclub. Dedrick Traylor, 24, was found inside. Both were taken to University Medical Center where they later died.
Their preliminary investigation revealed that Dedrick Traylor and the suspect had a fight inside the club when the suspect pulled a firearm and shot him. Garyontae Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot. There were no other victims and the suspect has not been located as of Friday afternoon.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued a seven-day summary suspension for Level Nightclub, 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue in Lubbock as requested by LPD.
The suspension temporarily prohibits all alcohol sales at the club and effectively closes the business until Jan. 7. Section 11.61(d) of the Alcoholic Beverage Code authorizes TABC to suspend an alcohol retailer’s permit without a hearing for up to seven days in order to investigate shootings, stabbings, or murders at the business which are deemed likely to result in further violence. The suspension allows TABC and local investigators to safely investigate the scene of the incident without fear of retaliation or additional violence.
TABC will continue to work with local investigators on the case.
