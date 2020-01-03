Lubbock Police promise ‘more visible presence’ after double homicide at Level Nightclub

The suspension temporarily prohibits all alcohol sales at the club and effectively closes the business until Jan. 7. Section 11.61(d) of the Alcoholic Beverage Code authorizes TABC to suspend an alcohol retailer’s permit without a hearing for up to seven days in order to investigate shootings, stabbings, or murders at the business which are deemed likely to result in further violence. The suspension allows TABC and local investigators to safely investigate the scene of the incident without fear of retaliation or additional violence.