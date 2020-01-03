Reports: Jason Garrett out as Cowboys head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After multiple meetings and treating this with an "abundance of care and respect" - ESPN's Ed Werder reports that Jason Garrett's time in Dallas is coming to an end.
According to an ESPN article, Werder has multiple sources saying that Garrett's time with the Cowboys is done.
Overall, Garrett coached the Cowboys for nine seasons and had an overall record of 85-67 but won just two playoff games.
Garrett's contract was expected to expire on Jan. 14.
