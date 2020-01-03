Stolen vehicle recovered after theft, string of vehicle burglaries in Slaton Friday morning

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - A stolen vehicle has been returned after Slaton police put out a call for help on Friday.
Slaton PD credits KCBD, KFYO and Lubbock police for getting this vehicle back to its owner.
Police are still asking for the public’s help in gathering information about a series of vehicle burglaries that took place on Friday morning.
Slaton PD says the burglars took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday in the 1300 to 1400 blocks of West Raleigh Street, 1400 block of West Peoria Street, 1400 block of West Quaker Street and the 1400 block of West Oxford Street.
Those who may have evidence like surveillance footage are asked to call Slaton PD at 806-828-2020. The department is also reminding locals to lock their vehicles if there is anything of value in them.
