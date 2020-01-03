Southwest opens up little league registration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Registration opportunities for Southwest Little League baseball will open up this weekend.
The first sign-up opportunity will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside D-BAT Lubbock at 6104 45th St. Additional in-person sign-up opportunities will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, 18, 25, Feb. 1 and 28 inside Cardinal’s Sports Center at 6524 Slide Rd.
Schools within Southwest’s boundaries are Honey, Maedgen, Miller, Nat Williams, Overton, Parsons, Rush, Stewart, Waters, Wheelock, Roscoe Wilson, Evans, Hutchinson and Smylie Wilson.
For more information people are asked to contact Roy Delgado, Southwest’s president, at delgadoroy@rocketmail.com. More information can also be found here.
