Suspected neo-Nazi pleads guilty, faces up to 10 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspected neo-Nazi who was charged with a gun crime following an investigation by the FBI, has pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person, and faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000.
On November 4, 2019, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox announced Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, was charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance after he was arrested in Post, Texas.
According to a criminal complaint filed a week before his indictment by a federal grand jury, local law enforcement executed a traffic stop for a blue Ford Focus. Police say they discovered an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition, a small canister of marijuana, and approximately two grams of THC oil.
Bruce-Umbaugh denied having anything illegal inside the vehicle during the traffic stop, but later admitted that the firearms, marijuana, and THC belonged to him, telling investigators he smoked marijuana on a daily basis.
In a November detention hearing, prosecutors argued the government had reason to believe Bruce-Umbaugh is also a member of AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group. Jailhouse phone calls revealed to the court seemed to show Bruce-Umbaugh referencing his affiliation with “the group” and discussed a photo taken of him and another AtomWaffen Division member at the Auschwitz concentration camp, prosecutors said at the detention hearing.
The factual resume filed on December 23 to support Bruce-Umbaugh’s guilty plea makes no reference to his political affiliations, but Police asked him about the frequency of his drug usage, where he told them he smokes marijuana daily, “I mean, I’d say every day, but not a lot. Not a large quantity." Bruce-Umbaugh told police. "I don’t consider myself a stoner by any means. It’s just kinda, one of those things. I f------ hate stoners to be honest.”
Bruce-Umbaugh admitted to police to being under the influence of drugs while using the firearms, as well as bringing the guns across the country from the State of Washington to Texas.
“As a drug user, this defendant should never have been allowed to possess firearms,” U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox said in a release following Bruce-Umbaugh’s indictment.
“The FBI works with our law enforcement partners daily to protect our communities from harm," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno of the Dallas Field Office. "We want to reassure the public that swift action was taken to remove weapons from a dangerous individual.”
Bruce-Umbaugh will face up to 10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000, with the possibility of supervised release for up to three years.
A Sentencing hearing date has not been set at the time of reporting, Bruce-Umbaugh remains in jail at the Lubbock County Detention Center.
