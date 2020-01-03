UNO looks to end streak vs SFA

STEPPING IT UP: The Privateers have scored 72.3 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.HOT HARRIS: Kevon Harris has connected on 32.8 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last five games. He's also made 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.