Western Swing and Psychedelic “Godfather of West Texas Music,” Tommy Hancock, passes away at 90

Tommy and Charlene got permission from the former owners and started a new club on Highway 84, but it also burned, shortly after opening. By 1967, the Hancock family reopened the famous hall on the Slaton Highway at the second location. By this time, the hippie generation was catching on, but many remarked that there was very little discord between the longtime cowboys that frequented for the Western Swing and Country Music, and the new alternative types that came for Rock-and-Roll.