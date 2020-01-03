Your weekend outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A mild day to wrap up the week and head into the weekend. What started as a chilly and windy morning turned into an afternoon of temps in the low 50s and much lighter winds. Not a bad way to close out the first week of the new year.
Moving into the weekend it will remain sunny and temps will warm, then cool over the next two days. Saturday will begin cold with a low in the 20s in Lubbock and teens for the northwest South Plains. However, with sunshine and a return to west and southwest winds the afternoon highs should climb to the upper 50s to low 60s for all of the South Plains.
As for Sunday, another breezy cold front and a slight drop in afternoon temperatures and winds will turn to the north averaging 15-20 mph during the day. Still no rain in the forecast for the weekend and it will also be a dry week for the first full week in 2020.
Your weather for next week still features dry conditions with most of the afternoons in the 50s and the nighttime lows will remain in the 20s and low 30s.
