Coffee shop provides profits and a platform for organizations doing good in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tova Coffeehouse opened their doors in 2018 with the intention of providing a platform for and donating profits to organizations that do good in Lubbock.
One way they do this is through a cause drink, where a dollar from each drink is given to an organization that Tova partners with for two months at a time.
In November and December, their partner was One Heart Orphan Care.
Aaron Dawson, coordinator of One Heart Orphan Care, said many people do not know the realities of foster care in Lubbock.
“At any given time in this last year, there’s been about 700 here locally,” Dawson said.
Jonathan Wynne, general manager at Tova Coffeehouse, said the shop is encouraging people to come enjoy a cup of coffee that will go to help One Heart, but that is not all.
“We’re asking people to grab a card that has a name and an age on it and we’re asking the community to pray over these kids over the entire new year of 2020 so that they can find a home,” Wynne said.
Dawson said 73 percent of foster children are having to be moved out of the county due to lack of foster homes in Lubbock.
“We don’t want that, there’s enough change in their life already, we want them to stay in their community and their schools,” Dawson said.
Dawson said there is a need for people to become foster parents, but he knows it’s not for everyone.
“There are many ways you can support the system and support those who are supporting the children if you can’t become a foster home,” Dawson said.
He said the partnership with Tova has generated a lot of conversation and interest in foster care and One Hope.
“The kind of organizations and interactions that happen are just so organic and it brings the community together,” Wynne said.
Tova was able to give $284 to One Heart from the proceeds of November and December’s cause drink.
In January and February, Tova is partnering with Voice of Hope.
