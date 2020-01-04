1 in custody after police chase ends at Levelland Walmart

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres confirms that one person is in custody after a vehicle chase that ended at the Levelland Walmart.
The sheriff says the suspect bailed out of their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and ran through the store, but was arrested by Hockley County Sheriff's Deputies and Levelland police as he came out.
The sheriff says rumors of an active shooter are false and there was never a danger to the public.
Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said the incident started when officers went to serve felony warrants and arrest a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and "continued family violence."
When they went to his home, the suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.
Police located the vehicle and followed him to Walmart where he bailed out and entered the store. The suspect was arrested on the west side of the Walmart at Sherman and E. Washington.
He is charged with evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle along with the existing warrants.
