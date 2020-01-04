Dry cold front expected early Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very quiet weather pattern is expected across the South Plains this weekend.
This pattern is likely to continue through Friday or Saturday with little or no significant precipitation in the forecast the next few days.
Models show disagreement with Friday and Saturday in the extended forecast.
European models show some wintry showers Friday into Saturday while the current American models are showing no precipitation at all. We will keep an eye on the weather pattern late next week.
In the meantime, we can expect a few high clouds to move across the area from the northwest overnight.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30s. A cold front will switch winds to the north around daybreak Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Sunday with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees. North winds average 10 to 20 mph during the morning and midday hours.
Scattered high clouds are expected Sunday night.
Lows end up in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Gusty north winds continue Monday with our next frontal boundary.
This will keep highs in the middle 50’s with gusty north winds at 15 to 25 mph Monday.
