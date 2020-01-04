Girls Scout cookie record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s almost that time of year again and when it comes to Girl Scout cookies, there’s one Girl Scout who out sold them all. Jenna Diehl has sold more cookies than any other girl scout in history.
Jenna has sold over 40,000 boxes of cookies in total.
In one year Jenna sold over 7,000 boxes of cookies. The average Girl Scout sales around 130 boxes a season.
She dedicates herself to working to sale cookies for 28 hours each weekend during cookie season.
