Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Jan. 3

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Jan. 3 (Part 1)
By Devin Ward and Pete Christy | January 3, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 10:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Jan. 3 (Part 2)

GIRLS

Borden County 34 Meadow 30

Lubbock Cooper 61 Caprock 33

Post 39 Petersburg 30

O’Donnell 70 Tahoka 25

Sundown 46 Spur 26

Plainview 58 Lubbock High 22

Plains 50 Hale Center 31

Whiteface 41 Floydada 19

New Home 67 Sudan 41

Brownfield 62 Roosevelt 18

Idalou 52 Littlefield 38

Amarillo 64 Monterey 39

Shallowater 49 Denver City 14

Lorenzo 56 Patton Springs 45

Snyder 52 Pilot Point 40

Slaton 43 Abernathy 37

Lovington 48 Trinity Christian 38

Southland 48 Christ The King 20

Canyon 64 Frenship 44

SpringLake-Earth 44 Olton 35

Whitharral 44 Anton 40

Ropes 66 Klondike 26

Lubbock Christian 70 Seminole 66

Ira 51 Motley County 48

Hermleigh 47 Eula 34

Snyder 47 Burkburnett 25

Odessa Permian 49 Sweetwater 27

Sands 70 Wellman-Union 16

Nazareth 82 Hartley 19

BOYS

Borden County 70 Meadow 19

Lubbock Cooper 56 Caprock 21

Post 69 Petersburg 15

Tahoka 52 O’Donnell 25

Plainview 66 Lubbock High 56

Hale Center 57 Plains 50

Floydada 68 Bovina 22

New Home 55 Sudan 53

Brownfield 65 Roosevelt 60

Littlefield 58 Idalou 35

Amarillo 57 Monterey 51

Snyder 47 Forsan 32

Shallowater 67 Denver City 42

Lorenzo 43 Patton Springs 42

Abernathy 66 Slaton 42

Trinity Christian 70 Lovington 43

Christ The King 56 Southland 28

Olton 67 SpringLake-Earth 52

Whitharral 58 Anton 43

Ropes 56 Klondike 32

Levelland 55 Lubbock Christian 49

Seagraves 40 Crosbyton 39

Smyer 49 Whiteface 26

Seminole 59 Hereford 50

Amherst 62 Loop 26

Ira 48 Motley County 24

Sundown 57 Spur 42

Sands 49 Wellman-Union 41

Sweetwater 49 Monahans 47

Estacado 88 Lake View 52

