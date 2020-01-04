Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Jan. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:
GIRLS
Borden County 34 Meadow 30
Lubbock Cooper 61 Caprock 33
Post 39 Petersburg 30
O’Donnell 70 Tahoka 25
Sundown 46 Spur 26
Plainview 58 Lubbock High 22
Plains 50 Hale Center 31
Whiteface 41 Floydada 19
New Home 67 Sudan 41
Brownfield 62 Roosevelt 18
Idalou 52 Littlefield 38
Amarillo 64 Monterey 39
Shallowater 49 Denver City 14
Lorenzo 56 Patton Springs 45
Snyder 52 Pilot Point 40
Slaton 43 Abernathy 37
Lovington 48 Trinity Christian 38
Southland 48 Christ The King 20
Canyon 64 Frenship 44
SpringLake-Earth 44 Olton 35
Whitharral 44 Anton 40
Ropes 66 Klondike 26
Lubbock Christian 70 Seminole 66
Ira 51 Motley County 48
Hermleigh 47 Eula 34
Snyder 47 Burkburnett 25
Odessa Permian 49 Sweetwater 27
Sands 70 Wellman-Union 16
Nazareth 82 Hartley 19
BOYS
Borden County 70 Meadow 19
Lubbock Cooper 56 Caprock 21
Post 69 Petersburg 15
Tahoka 52 O’Donnell 25
Plainview 66 Lubbock High 56
Hale Center 57 Plains 50
Floydada 68 Bovina 22
New Home 55 Sudan 53
Brownfield 65 Roosevelt 60
Littlefield 58 Idalou 35
Amarillo 57 Monterey 51
Snyder 47 Forsan 32
Shallowater 67 Denver City 42
Lorenzo 43 Patton Springs 42
Abernathy 66 Slaton 42
Trinity Christian 70 Lovington 43
Christ The King 56 Southland 28
Olton 67 SpringLake-Earth 52
Whitharral 58 Anton 43
Ropes 56 Klondike 32
Levelland 55 Lubbock Christian 49
Seagraves 40 Crosbyton 39
Smyer 49 Whiteface 26
Seminole 59 Hereford 50
Amherst 62 Loop 26
Ira 48 Motley County 24
Sundown 57 Spur 42
Sands 49 Wellman-Union 41
Sweetwater 49 Monahans 47
Estacado 88 Lake View 52
