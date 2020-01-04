Lady Raiders fall in Big 12 Opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders drop their first game of the season in their Big 12 opener against Iowa State, 96-66.
Heading into the halftime break, the Lady Raiders trailed the Cyclones by two-points.
But, the Cyclones went on a tear in the third quarter - outscoring Texas Tech 31-4.
In all, Iowa State made 16 three-pointers and shot 64-percent from the field.
Up next, the Lady Raiders will travel to Fort Worth to face TCU on Wednesday, Jan 8.
Tip off for that game is at 6:30 p.m.
