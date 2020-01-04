Lubbock police chief: Recent crime level at downtown club is ‘unacceptable’

“The Depot District is a very important part of the city, showcasing a number of businesses and opportunities for citizens. The area houses some of our community’s most iconic landmarks and favorite entertainment locations. However, the actions at Club Level have marred this representation, and the opportunities to enjoy many offerings of this area. The Lubbock Police Department takes this, and all crime in our city, seriously. We’re actively working towards a permanent solution to the crime occurring in the Depot District, specifically at Club Level.”