Lubbock police chief: Recent crime level at downtown club is ‘unacceptable’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department held a news conference on Friday to discuss recent crimes in and around Club Level, specifically, the shooting early on Jan. 1, in which two people were killed.
LPD’s new Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, is asking anyone who was a witness to the shooting on early morning on New Year’s Day to come forward.
Anyone who may have been at the Club or have information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Price at 806-548-1111.
Chief Mitchell said they have been reviewing video from inside the club but still need to talk to anyone that was there or has video.
“Cooperate with us. Contact us and say hey, I was there, I have this video. As a detective, it’s that one lead, that one piece of evidence or information that cracks the case, so if you have information, we ask that you please contact us," Chief Mitchell said.
Mitchell talked about their previous efforts to talk to the nightclub’s owner on Dec. 12, specifically about the many calls they’ve received for that location between Nov. 24 and New Year’s Day.
KCBD asked Chief Mitchell if the crime levels at the nightclub mirror crime levels at other clubs in Lubbock.
“I haven’t looked at the stats for other nightclubs, but I can tell you what I have seen based on this short time period - it’s unacceptable,” Chief Mitchell said.
LPD has been called out for four assault calls.
“That’s why during that shooting that took place back on Nov. 29, we took steps to contact the TABC, contact the club owner and work towards finding a solution.”
LPD increased their presence in the area after the parking lot shooting that happened on Nov. 29. LPD’s Crime Suppression and Texas Anti-Gang units conducted targeted operations on in the area on Dec. 5 and 7.
“Both of these operations resulted in over 200 traffic stops, 30 felony arrests, 31 misdemeanor arrests, 75 warrants cleared, 45 citations issued, five firearms seized, and an assortment of narcotics seized,” Mitchell said.
The Level club’s owner is working with LPD and cooperating with the investigation.
“The Depot District is a very important part of the city, showcasing a number of businesses and opportunities for citizens. The area houses some of our community’s most iconic landmarks and favorite entertainment locations. However, the actions at Club Level have marred this representation, and the opportunities to enjoy many offerings of this area. The Lubbock Police Department takes this, and all crime in our city, seriously. We’re actively working towards a permanent solution to the crime occurring in the Depot District, specifically at Club Level.”
Anyone who may have been at the club or have information on the New Year’s shooting is asked to contact Detective Price at 806-548-1111.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.