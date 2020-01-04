Painting with a Twist “Galactic Winter” begins tonight

Painting with a Twist
By Harrison Roberts | January 4, 2020 at 7:50 AM CST - Updated January 4 at 7:50 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are looking for something do to around town this weekend, Painting with a Twist has got you covered. Tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. you can be part of the “Galactic Winter” session.

It is open to the public and only costs $37 a person.

You receive instructions from an instructor while you paint, as well has a canvas to take you painting home with you.

The event is a BYOB.

Painting with a Twist is located at 6816 Slide Rd.

