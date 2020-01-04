Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a phone scam going around the area with callers pretending to be from Xcel Energy.
The callers threaten disconnection if payment is not made, but Xcel doesn't call for disconnection notices.
The sheriff's office warns: do not push any buttons. Just hang up immediately.
If you get one of these calls, please contact Xcel Energy directly at 800-895-4999.
You can get more advice about avoiding scams and protecting your account here: https://www.xcelenergy.com/billing_and_payment/customer_data_&_privacy/avoiding_scams
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.