Texas Tech beats Oklahoma St. 85-50

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No. 22 Texas Tech kicked off their Big 12 conference games against Oklahoma St. at the United Supermarkets Arena Saturday. Tip-off was scheduled for 11 a.m.
Texas Tech went into halftime with only a 6 point lead over the Cowboys.
In the second half Texas Tech came out on fire, finishing the game with a 35 point lead.
Texas Tech came into the game ranked No. 22 with an overall record of 9-3.
Oklahoma St. came into the game with a matching overall record of 9-3.
Jahmi’us Ramsey had 18 points. TJ Holyfield added 17.
Texas Tech is now 10-3 overall and 1-0 in Conference.
Oklahoma St. will go on to face No. 16 West Virginia on Monday, January 6.
No. 22 Texas Tech will play the No. 6 team in the nation, Baylor, at the United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m.
