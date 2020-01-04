Two injured and one arrested in a crash at FM 1585 and Highway 87 Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to DPS, two people were injured in a crash at FM 1585 and Highway 87 Saturday afternoon.
DPS tells KCBD an SUV was headed south through that intersection on the west side of the highway.
At the same time a black pickup was headed east on FM 1585 approaching the intersection. According to DPS, the pickup brakes failed and it hit the SUV.
The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to local hospitals with what are believed by DPS to be minor injuries.
The occupants of the pickup were not injured. However, DPS tells KCBD the passenger was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on warrants out of the Lubbock Police Department.
