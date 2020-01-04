Weather Favoring Outdoor Activities This Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures starting cold today will improve under sunny sky and relatively light wind speeds from the west-southwest. By afternoon temperatures in Lubbock will be in the low 60′s while some to the northwest near Muleshoe remain in the upper 50′s.
Tomorrow morning starts mild for this time of year with temperatures in the low to mid 30′s. A weak cold front will shift wind direction to become more northerly by early morning and even with ample sunshine temperatures will be slightly cooler for tomorrow afternoon in the upper 50′s to low 60′s with wind speeds becoming calm by sunset.
Monday morning temperatures will once again drop to below freezing in Lubbock but afternoon temperatures will be only slightly cooler.
Breezy wind speeds, sustained between 15-20mph, will return to the region again by mid-week ahead of an approaching front which at this time appears will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
Some of the data is suggesting that precipitation chances will be increasing during the day Friday and potentially bring wintry type precipitation for next Saturday.
We will be keeping a close eye on the week ahead for signs that may indicate that the weather pattern will be favoring snowfall in Lubbock for next weekend.
Follow the Forecast with the Free KCBD weather app at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.