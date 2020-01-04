Xcel Energy and Slaton PD reporting major power outage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton Police and Xcel Energy reported a major power outage in Slaton, Friday night.
Xcel Energy’s outage map shows outages affecting more than 500 people in the town.
Slaton Police are asking residents not to call police to report outages, as it prevents emergency calls.
A spokesperson for Xcel said 1,159 customers lost service at 7:22 p.m. By 8:47 p.m., Xcel was reporting that 645 customers had power restored.
Substation and line personnel were dispatched to investigate but have not identified a cause, at this time.
To report an outage with Xcel Energy, call 800-895-1999 or visit https://www.xcelenergy.com/outages_and_emergencies/report_electric_outage
