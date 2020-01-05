Big wins for LCU basketball on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian basketball teams continued Lone Star Conference play on Saturday and both picked up big time wins.
The No. 1 Lady Chaps dominated UT Permian Basin in the first game of the day, defeating the Falcons 94-49.
Ashton Duncan lead the team with 21-points in just 19-minutes on the court.
While, the LCU Chaparrals battled the Falcons all the way until the very end, beating them 72-67.
With the win, the Chaps have now rattled off five-straight wins.
