Big wins for LCU basketball on Saturday

Lady Chaps dominate UTPB
By Devin Ward | January 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST - Updated January 4 at 6:54 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian basketball teams continued Lone Star Conference play on Saturday and both picked up big time wins.

The No. 1 Lady Chaps dominated UT Permian Basin in the first game of the day, defeating the Falcons 94-49.

Ashton Duncan lead the team with 21-points in just 19-minutes on the court.

While, the LCU Chaparrals battled the Falcons all the way until the very end, beating them 72-67.

With the win, the Chaps have now rattled off five-straight wins.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.