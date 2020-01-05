Officer involved shooting in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Officers responded to the 3600 block of 96th St. in response to subjects attempting to break into cars and houses.
The incident continued to 94th St. and Orlando Ave. around 5:40 a.m. according to the Lubbock Police.
Initially Lubbock Police reported multiple suspects were seen breaking into cars and houses. Police later identified that there was only one individual involved.
According to officials at the scene the suspect fired at the officers and the officers in response returned fire at the suspect.
According to officers the suspect was fatally shot at the scene.
Captain Ray Mendoza of the Lubbock Police has provided KCBD with new information about the officer involved shooting Sunday morning.
At about 5:37 this morning, officers responded to a call in the 3600 block of 96th street in response to a call of a subject burglarizing vehicles and homes. The suspect was pulling on door handles to check for unlocked vehicles.
Two officers responded to the scene. As they arrived, they found the suspect in the 3600 block of 96th street.
“The suspect began to run from the officers and once they had him a little bit contained, the suspect actually opened fire on the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect was shot and is deceased," Captain Mendoza told KCBD, "The two officers who were involved are not injured. They’re okay and they will be placed on administrative leave as a standard procedure until the investigation is complete. Again, this is an ongoing investigation. We’re at the very preliminary stages of it and we’re going to ask the Lubbock residents to be patient with us around the scene and let us do our job.”
