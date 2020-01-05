From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes

Golden Globes preview
January 5, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST - Updated January 5 at 4:12 PM

(AP) – The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but a few sure things seem to be in store for Sunday’s awards.

Streaming services will play a starring role. Five-time host Ricky Gervais will snicker at his own jokes. And Brad Pitt is all but assured of taking home an award.

Netflix comes into Sunday’s ceremony with a commanding 34 nods for its film and television offerings.

Jennifer Lopez could win her first Globe for her performance in “Hustlers" and there’s a three-way showdown in the original song category between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John.

The 77th Golden Globes will begin at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on NBC.

