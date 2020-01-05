Police release name of suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock early Sunday morning.
Police were initially called to a report of people breaking into cars and houses in the 3600 block of 96th Street at 5:37 a.m. Police were told the suspect was pulling on door handles to check for unlocked vehicles. Callers said they saw him on external security cameras.
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores
Police say the suspect ran from officers when they found him, fleeing on foot westbound on 94th Street toward Orlando Avenue.
As the officer and subject neared the intersection, a second officer arrived on scene. Police say Wallace-Flores fired a handgun at the first officer, and both officers returned fire. Wallace-Flores was pronounced deceased at the scene. Neither officer sustained injuries from gunfire.
Lubbock Police Captain Ray Mendoza provided this summary on Sunday morning:
“At about 5:37 this morning, officers responded to a call in the 3600 block of 96th street in response to a call of a subject burglarizing vehicles and homes. The suspect was pulling on door handles to check for unlocked vehicles.
“Two officers responded to the scene. As they arrived, they found the suspect in the 3600 block of 96th Street. Once they had him a little bit contained, the suspect actually opened fire on the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect was shot and is deceased,” Captain Mendoza told KCBD. "The two officers who were involved are not injured. They’re okay and they will be placed on administrative leave as a standard procedure until the investigation is complete. Again, this is an ongoing investigation. We’re at the very preliminary stages of it and we’re going to ask the Lubbock residents to be patient with us around the scene and let us do our job.”
KCBD will continue to update this story as more details are released.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.