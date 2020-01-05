Slightly Cooler Today With Ample Sunshine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The remainder of the first weekend of the new year will be pleasant as a weak cold front is pushing south through the region northerly wind speeds will become sustained between 10-15mph, shifting to more easterly direction by evening. This afternoon high temperatures will return to the upper 50's near 60 degrees with sunny sky.
Tomorrow will be slightly breezy as a secondary front will keep temperatures similar to what we have experienced this weekend in the upper 50′s.
Tuesday will be slightly cooler with relatively calm wind speeds and sunshine prevailing.
Wednesday a pacific front will begin to march eastward bringing breezy to windy conditions on the South Plains with speeds sustained between 15-20mph and gusting up to 35mph at times. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
Clouds increase Thursday afternoon with an indication of approximately how much moisture will advect into the region ahead of a stronger cold front which is expected to arrive Friday and bring a slight chance for rain showers turning into wintry mix and snow by Saturday morning.
Accumulation amounts are expected to be light, if any. Rain chances quickly decrease by Saturday evening.
Follow the Forecast with the Free KCBD weather app available at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.