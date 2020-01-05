Wolfforth Farmers Market opens for 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family-owned Wolfforth Farmers Market has kicked off 2020 the best way they know how, by hosting another winter farmers market.
It’s the only farmers market in Lubbock County that goes on year-round. More than 30 vendors come out every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the winter, with even more in the summertime.
It’s a great chance for vendors to get to know their community and for shoppers to see what regional products are out there - from food to candles, sweets and beef.
Matt Patterson from Whiteface has been selling beef at the market for a couple months now and loves the opportunity to sell his products.
“We have all beef products: steak, ground beef, ribs, roast - pretty much anything beef - you can buy beef quarter, half, or whole,” Patterson said.
Patterson says not only is it a good chance for him to interact with customers, but the customers can learn about the different products.
“I think it’s good because you can see where your food is coming from and talk to the people who are growing and raising it. Our beef, we handle it through the process, so people can come and get that. I think it’s the same of all of the other vendors that sell produce. They raise it and bring it here to sell.”
And there are things you can find here that you can’t find anywhere else.
Andres Villarreal from Lubbock makes Bierock sandwiches
"It’s a german kolache with beef, cheese, onions, and cabbage baked into the roll,” Villarreal said. “You’re buying local which goes a long way for the economy.”
There’s also an indoor market featuring cheeses, pickles, and more meats. There’s also some family fun opportunities like eating from food trucks or playing games like cornhole.
The market is located at 8924 County Road 7100 Wolfforth, Texas 79382, which is half a mile west from Frenship High School.
In the summer, the Wolfforth Farmers Market is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit https://www.wolfforthfarmersmarket.com/
