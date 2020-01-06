An early Spring-like pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What a nice weekend. Especially for early January. Our weather will become less mild due to a pattern similar to early Spring. Here’s what I expect.
We'll see little cloud cover today and, even though we had a cold start to the day, afternoon temperatures will be very seasonable. Highs will be in the 50s, typical this time of year. The breeze, however, will leave you chilly (if you're out in the open). I expect wind speeds to increase through the morning, becoming at least somewhat windy by late morning and continuing through late afternoon.
Then it's clear and cold tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s. Also seasonable. Winds will be light.
Sunshine again will be the dominant weather feature tomorrow, followed closely again by a gusty wind. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeastern viewing area.
Clear with a light wind again Tuesday night. Lows will be seasonable, in the 20s and 30s.
A partly cloudy and windy Wednesday. Temperatures will be above average for January 8, ranging from the upper 50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeastern viewing area.
The gusty, somewhat windy, conditions will continue Wednesday night into Thursday.
There is a weak signal for precipitation late in the week. However, IF there are showers they likely will be very light. Though they may include a wintry mix.
While our weather will include a hint of early Spring this week, thunderstorms will not make an appearance in our near the viewing area.
