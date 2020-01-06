The Dallas Cowboys have hired Mike McCarthy as the new head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - NBC Sports has confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys have agreed on terms with Mike McCarthy as the new head coach for the team.
The news comes less than 12 hours after they announced they finally parted ways with former coach Jason Garrett, though his removal had become obvious and inevitable for some time.
McCarthy was 125-77 in 13 years with the Packers, and won a Super Bowl.
According to NBC, the addition of McCarthy should allow Jerry Jones to keep some existing staffers, while satisfying his preference for NFL experience.
Details on the terms for Mike McCarthy are unknown at this time. The Cowboys are expected to make the announcement at a press conference this week.
KCBD will continue to update information as it comes in.
