Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Police continue investigation after officer-involved shooting, Iran situation intensifies with threats, trial of Harvey Weinstein starts this week

By Michael Cantu | January 6, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST - Updated January 6 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a man is dead after investigators say he shot at two police officers Sunday morning in the 3900 block of 96th Street.

An Iranian general, who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, is vowing revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal.

  • President Trump threatened to demand compensation from Iraq or impose sanctions it if goes through with expelling troops.
  • He also threatened to attack Iranian culture sights if Iran retaliates.
  • Read the latest here: Trump doubles down on striking cultural sites in Iran

The trial of disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, is set to begin this week in New York City.

Five people are dead and 60 others injured after a pile-up on a Pennsylvania turnpike.

