Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a man is dead after investigators say he shot at two police officers Sunday morning in the 3900 block of 96th Street.
- The officers shot back, killing 39-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores.
- The officers were not injured.
- Read that story here: Police release name of suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock
An Iranian general, who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, is vowing revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal.
- President Trump threatened to demand compensation from Iraq or impose sanctions it if goes through with expelling troops.
- He also threatened to attack Iranian culture sights if Iran retaliates.
- Read the latest here: Trump doubles down on striking cultural sites in Iran
The trial of disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, is set to begin this week in New York City.
- He is accused of assaulting two women.
- If convicted, he could face a mandatory life sentence.
- Read that here: Weinstein’s reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave
Five people are dead and 60 others injured after a pile-up on a Pennsylvania turnpike.
- Police say a tour bus overturned, on a curve, and was hit by several tractor trailers.
- Many of the victims are from other countries.
- Read that story here: 5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
