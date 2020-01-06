Dry cold front brings gusty north winds Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The weather pattern remains very tranquil across West Texas and almost the entire southern half of the country for that matter.
Scattered high clouds are expected Sunday night.
Lows end up in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Another weak frontal boundary crosses the area Monday bringing a few hours of gusty north winds and temperatures in the 50’s for the most part.
Wind gusts may approach 20 to 30 mph during the midday hours Monday before tapering off during the afternoon.
Fair skies continue Monday night.
Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 20’s.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle to upper 50’s.
A slim chance of showers or a light wintry mix will be possible across the Panhandle late Friday into Saturday, but this appears to be a very low chance of precipitation at this time.
Looking ahead, the American model wants to bring us cold weather next week between the 14th and 17th.
The European is not so aggressive with this thought, but it is the time of the year for such outbreaks.
More to come as models come into better agreement.
