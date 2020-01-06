LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first High School State Basketball Rankings are out for 2020 according to TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches).
Many area teams are ranked.
Girls Rankings
UIL
5A: Monterey #23
3A: Shallowater #1, Idalou #4, Brownfield #16, Denver City #21
2A: Farwell #21
1A: Nazareth #1, Ropes #5, Whiteface #7, Sands #8, New Home #9, Hermleigh #11. Lorenzo #23
TAPPS
4A: Lubbock Christian #4, Trinity Christian #7
2A: Southcrest Christian #1
1A: Kingdom Prep #2
Boys Rankings
UIL
4A: Seminole #8, Estacado #13
3A: Abernathy #11, Shallowater #12
2A: Floydada #10, Post #12
1A: Borden County #4, Paducah #5, Jayton #8, Nazareth #10, SpringLake-Earth #22
TAPPS
4A: Trinity Christian #3
2A: All Saints #6
1A: Kingdom Prep #1
