First High School State Basketball Rankings are out for 2020
By Pete Christy | January 6, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 2:30 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first High School State Basketball Rankings are out for 2020 according to TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches).

Many area teams are ranked.

Girls Rankings

UIL

5A: Monterey #23

3A: Shallowater #1, Idalou #4, Brownfield #16, Denver City #21

2A: Farwell #21

1A: Nazareth #1, Ropes #5, Whiteface #7, Sands #8, New Home #9, Hermleigh #11. Lorenzo #23

TAPPS

4A: Lubbock Christian #4, Trinity Christian #7

2A: Southcrest Christian #1

1A: Kingdom Prep #2

Boys Rankings

UIL

4A: Seminole #8, Estacado #13

3A: Abernathy #11, Shallowater #12

2A: Floydada #10, Post #12

1A: Borden County #4, Paducah #5, Jayton #8, Nazareth #10, SpringLake-Earth #22

TAPPS

4A: Trinity Christian #3

2A: All Saints #6

1A: Kingdom Prep #1

You can see many of these teams on out Hoop Madness Coverage Tuesdays & Fridays. Here;s last Friday’s show with a hefty helping of hoop highlights: https://www.facebook.com/533685376762092/posts/1843981082399175/?vh=e&d=n

