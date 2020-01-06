Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Garrett is out as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after missing the playoffs with an underachieving team in a make-or-break season. Garrett had the second-longest tenure at 9½ seasons behind Tom Landry’s 29 years. Garrett took over when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season. The Cowboys finished 8-8 in the final year of Garrett’s contract. It’s the fourth time Dallas finished 8-8 and missed the postseason under the 53-year-old coach. The Cowboys fueled high preseason expectations with a 3-0 start before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate.
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson spun out of a would-be sack and coolly completed a pass that set up the winning field goal in overtime as the Texans rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit for a 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs Saturday. Both teams had to punt on their first possessions of overtime. On Houston’s next drive, Watson evaded a sack by wriggling away from one defender and bouncing off another before rolling out to find Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal. Ka'imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory.
DALLAS (AP) — Top-ranked UConn rolled to its 12th straight win of the season, 80-42 over SMU in Dallas. The undefeated Huskies were led by Christyn Williams with 21 points and Megan Walker with 15. UConn's next game will be a showdown with sixth-ranked Baylor on the Huskies' campus on Thursday. SMU was led by Amber Bacon with 12 points and Reagan Bradley with 11.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Trenton Massner scored 20 points and Jairus Roberson scored a career-high 19 off the bench and Northwestern State beat Houston Baptist 106-79. It was the second time this season the Demons topped the century mark. Brian White's jumper with 14:55 before halftime gave Northwestern State a 10-9 lead that started a 19-4 run and the Demons led by double digits the rest of the game. Northwestern State led 49-35 at halftime and the lead reached 21 points on Nikos Chougkaz's basket with 10:34 left. Ian DuBose led Houston Baptist with 19 points, Noah Thomasson scored 17 and Jalon Gates 12.