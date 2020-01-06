Hoop Madness Team of the Week: No. 1 Shallowater Fillies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 1 Shallowater Fillies are our first Hoop Madness Team of the Week!
The Fillies take great pride on the defensive side of the ball and crashing the boards, and that has translated into some big time wins.
Currently, Shallowater has defeated Frenship, Lubbock Cooper, Monterey and other ranked teams in their district, this season.
Head coach Chuck Darden and the Fillies came into the KCBD Studios to talk about their play and what is next for the team.
