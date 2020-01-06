I-27 improvement project begins Monday at 82nd Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A $34 million project is set to begin Monday to make improvements on nearly 30 miles of Interstate 27.
TxDOT says it's going to begin at I-27 and 82nd Street and move north.
Concrete median barriers will be installed through Lubbock to New Deal, then through a portion of Plainview.
Cable median barriers will also be added at various spots along the interstate between New Deal and Plainview.
TxDOT says this will make the interstate safer, mainly by preventing head-on crashes.
Other lighting, drainage and concrete work will also be done during the project.
Drivers need to remember that the speed limit will be reduced in construction zones and some lanes will be closed during the day.
The project is scheduled be be done in October of 2021.
