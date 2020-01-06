KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Babycakes (again)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Babycakes, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services for the second time. Babycakes is a 2-year-old pitbull mix.
She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots. However, she would probably work best as an only dog.
As mentioned, this is her second time to be featured as a Pet of the Day, so she’s been in the shelter for quite a while.
Babycakes’ adoption fees for Monday, Jan. 6, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
