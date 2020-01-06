LPD to provide update on Sunday morning officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will host a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday to provide an update on an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 3900 block of 96th Street.
During that incident police say 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores was shot and killed by uniformed officers.
Police were called to the area just before 5:40 a.m. Sunday after an area resident called and said they saw someone through an external security camera checking door handles on vehicles. When an officer arrived on scene, he found Wallace-Flores and tried to arrest him.
Wallace-Flores ran from the officer. Then a second officer arrived on scene.
Police say Wallace-Flores then fired a handgun at the first officer. Both officers fired back, killing Wallace-Flores.
Neither officers suffered injuries and both have since been placed on administrative leave, per LPD police. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is still investigating this incident.
