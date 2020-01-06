Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney to participate in domestic terrorism task force roundtable In Austin

Austin, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion with the Domestic Terrorism Task Force on Tuesday, January 7 at the Texas State Capitol.
Sunshine Stanek, Criminal District Attorney of Lubbock County, will be in participation for the domestic terrorism task force roundtable.
WHO: Governor Greg Abbott
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick
Speaker Dennis Bonnen
Jeff Mateer, First Assistant Attorney General
Col. Steve McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety
Chief W. Nim Kidd, Texas Division of Emergency Management
Brigadier General Thomas Suelzer, Air National Guard
Amanda Crawford, Texas Department of Information Resources
Carter Smith, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Raul Ortiz, United States Customs and Border Protection
Ashley Hoff, First Assistant United States Attorney
Paul Duran, United States Secret Service
David Konopczyk, United States Secret Service
Jeff Murray, United States Department of Homeland Security
Matthew DeSarno, Federal Bureau of Investigation
Sunshine Stanek, Criminal District Attorney of Lubbock County
Sheriff Eddie Guerra, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office
WHAT: Roundtable discussion (Closed)
*Media recap upon conclusion of the roundtable
WHEN: Tuesday, January 7th at 10:00AM
*Roundtable is scheduled to conclude at 11:00AM
WHERE: Governor's Public Reception Room
Texas State Capitol
1100 Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78701
