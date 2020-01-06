Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney to participate in domestic terrorism task force roundtable In Austin

Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney to participate in domestic terrorism task force roundtable In Austin
Texas State Governor (Source: Office of Greg Abbott Facebook page)
January 6, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated January 6 at 11:09 AM

Austin, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion with the Domestic Terrorism Task Force on Tuesday, January 7 at the Texas State Capitol.

Sunshine Stanek, Criminal District Attorney of Lubbock County, will be in participation for the domestic terrorism task force roundtable.

WHO: Governor Greg Abbott

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Speaker Dennis Bonnen

Jeff Mateer, First Assistant Attorney General

Col. Steve McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety

Chief W. Nim Kidd, Texas Division of Emergency Management

Brigadier General Thomas Suelzer, Air National Guard

Amanda Crawford, Texas Department of Information Resources

Carter Smith, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Raul Ortiz, United States Customs and Border Protection

Ashley Hoff, First Assistant United States Attorney

Paul Duran, United States Secret Service

David Konopczyk, United States Secret Service

Jeff Murray, United States Department of Homeland Security

Matthew DeSarno, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Sunshine Stanek, Criminal District Attorney of Lubbock County

Sheriff Eddie Guerra, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

WHAT: Roundtable discussion (Closed)

*Media recap upon conclusion of the roundtable

WHEN: Tuesday, January 7th at 10:00AM

*Roundtable is scheduled to conclude at 11:00AM

WHERE: Governor's Public Reception Room

Texas State Capitol

1100 Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78701

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.