New safety measures at Smylie Wilson Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Smylie Wilson Middle School will have some new safety measures in place when school is back in session.
This comes after two firearms and a pellet gun were found with students in the final weeks of the fall semester.
Now, students will only be able to have a clear backpack.
Students will be provided with those backpacks along with a lightweight jacket as part of their school standardized dress code.
Full-time security will also be on campus.
Lubbock ISD says the students found with the weapons were arrested and are facing severe disciplinary action.
