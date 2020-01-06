New safety measures at Smylie Wilson Middle School

By Kase Wilbanks | January 5, 2020 at 7:23 PM CST - Updated January 5 at 7:23 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Smylie Wilson Middle School will have some new safety measures in place when school is back in session.

This comes after two firearms and a pellet gun were found with students in the final weeks of the fall semester.

Now, students will only be able to have a clear backpack.

Students will be provided with those backpacks along with a lightweight jacket as part of their school standardized dress code.

Full-time security will also be on campus.

Lubbock ISD says the students found with the weapons were arrested and are facing severe disciplinary action.

