Report: Lubbock ranks 133 of 182 in best places to find a job

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock has made the list of more than 180 cities across the United States as one of the best cities to find a job.
WalletHub has put together a list that projects the tops cities around the country that are thought to be the best cities for jobs. Lubbock comes at No. 133 out of 182.
The company used 31 metrics to come up with the positions of each city. The four biggest metrics included work-share programs, internships, median annual income and commute times.
The closest city to also make this list was Amarillo, which scored higher at No. 42. Scottsdale, Arizona came in the No. 1 spot.
Other Texas cities include: No. 4 Austin, No. 12 Plano, No. 33 Irving, No. 41 Grand Prairie, No. 68 San Antonio, No. 88 Arlington, No. 91 Fort Worth, No. 95 Garland, No. 102 Houston, No. 111 Dallas, No. 123 Corpus Christi, NO. 138 El Paso, No. 167 Laredo and No. 178 Brownsville.
Check out the interactive map from WalletHub down below:
Get the full list from WalletHub here.
