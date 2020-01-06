Scam alert targeting Plainview residents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has received several calls recently from citizens stating that they are receiving calls from the Plainview electric company.
The caller is threatening to turn off their electricity unless they pay the bill by sending pre-paid cards.
If you have any questions about your electricity bill or any concerns about a call your receive, please contact your electric company.
If it sounds off or too good to be true, it is probably a scam.
Please be safe and smart and don’t hesitate to hang up and call the appropriate company or police department if you believe the call is suspicious.
