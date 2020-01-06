South Plains College to offer License to Carry class

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College will offer the Texas License to Carry a Handgun class on Saturday (Jan. 11) in Room 109C of the Law Enforcement Technology building on the Levelland campus. The class will begin at 8 a.m. with breaks every hour as well as a one-hour lunch break. Space is limited.
The cost of the course is $75 for students getting their first license, and $25 for students that want a refresher course before renewing their license. There is also a $40 fee for the DPS and Federal Bureau of Investigation fingerprint and background checks. Although renewals are now handled strictly online, the changes in Texas firearms law since 2015 make a refresher course a good investment. Students need to register and pay in advance.
The classroom portion covers firearm safety, the use of force, non-violent conflict resolution, lawful concealed or open carry, storage with children in the home and contacts with law enforcement personnel. It also covers holsters for concealed and open carry, and runs about six hours.
The range portion covers range safety rules and commands, and the shooting portion of the class at distances ranging from three to 15 yards, using the indoor pistol range in the Law Enforcement building. The number of students determine how long the range portion requires.
Students will need to bring either a revolver or semiautomatic pistol, any caliber, and 50 rounds of ammunition to match. Eye and hearing protection are provided for students who do not have their own.
The instructor is Mark Wittie, instructor in law enforcement at SPC.
To sign up, contact Kasey Reyes, administrative assistant to the director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development, at (806) 716-2341 or email kreyes@southplainscollege.edu.
