Texas Tech remains in No. 22 spot on AP’s Top 25
The Texas Tech Red Raiders won against Oklahoma State on Jan. 4 during the first conference game of the season. (Source: Texas Tech basketball twitter)
January 6, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST - Updated January 6 at 11:21 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In week 10 of the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll, the Texas Tech Red Raiders remain at No. 22. This comes two days after an 85-50 win against Oklahoma State.

This is the second consecutive week the Red Raiders were ranked No. 22.

The 10-3 Red Raiders are also the last Big 12 conference team on the list. Kansas remains at No. 3, while Baylor bumped up to No. 4 and West Virginia dropped down to No. 17.

Remaining in the top spots are No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Duke.

Tech is now getting set to play No. 4 Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home. After that Tech will play No. 17 West Virginia 5 p.m. Saturday.

