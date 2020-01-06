Winds taper off, colder overnight tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A windy cold front tracked across the area Monday as expected.
Gusty winds continue Monday evening followed by colder temperatures overnight tonight.
Fair skies are in the forecast Monday night.
Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 20’s.
Wind speeds taper off to 5 to 10 mph this evening and overnight tonight.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
Gusty winds return Tuesday afternoon.
This time, winds will be out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.
Clouds increase Wednesday, but it remains mild with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
Gusty southerly winds are in the forecast Wednesday afternoon.
A slim chance of showers or a light wintry mix will be possible across the Panhandle late Friday into Saturday, but this remains a very low chance at this time.
Looking ahead, models are still showing colder weather next week between the 14th and 17th.
This remains to be seen, but if it verifies, we may see a return to winter weather conditions late next week.
