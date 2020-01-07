Abernathy’s Darrell Daily announces his retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 33 years of coaching, including the last 11 as the head football coach/AD at Abernathy, Darrell Daily announced on social media he is retiring.
Daily went 105-32 in Abernathy and he says now is the time to step down as his son, Bryson, graduated and heads to play at Army in West Point, New York.
“I knew that I’d be past retirement age when he became a senior. This is the time to do it. Hopefully have a little more free time and go watch him play sometime, which would be difficult if I was still coaching.”
Daily told the Coaching staff of his decision Monday and told the kids today.
We wish Coach Daily the best!!
