Amber Alert has been issued for missing child out of Roswell NM

Osiel Ernesto Rico is MISSING and is believed to be in DANGER if not located. It is believed he is in the company of Jorge Rico-Ruvira a thirty-two-year-old male. He is five-foot-eight inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to be driving an unknown year maroon GMC Yukon SUV with an unknown license plate number. Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Osiel Ernesto Rico.