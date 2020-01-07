Blood bank declares critical shortage, asks for increased donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock non-profit blood bank, Vitalant, is asking the public for more blood donations because of a shortage.
Vitalant says during the holiday season there was 21,000 fewer blood donations than expected. Because of that, donors are asked to give blood as soon as possible.
Those interested can do so by calling 877-258-4825 or go online at bloodhero.com.
All Vitalant’s blood types and components are in short supply.
Around the South Plains, 200 blood products per day are needed to meet the local need. Nationally, the organization needs more than 35,000 blood products per week for patient’s needs.
“We strive to maintain a 4-day supply of blood just to provide what patients need, and currently we’re at less than half that for certain blood types,” Dr. Ralph Vassallo, chief medical officer at Vitalant, said. “Blood on the shelf helps patients every day—for traumas, cancer treatments and critical transfusions—and enables us to be ready if disaster strikes.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.