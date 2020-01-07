Carolina Panthers finalizing deal to hire Baylor’s Matt Rhule as head coach

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Panthers are in the final stages of hiring Matt Rhule as the team’s head coach, NBC affiliate WCNC is reporting.
Rhule was the coach at Baylor University for the past three seasons.
WCNC says Rhule took Baylor to the Sugar Bowl in 2019, two years after a 1-11 season in 2017.
The Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera in early December. He has since been hired as the coach for the Washington Redskins.
This story will be updated.
